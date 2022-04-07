4
‘Broken hearted’ Shatta Wale sends a message to Michy

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After flaunting his relationship on social media to spite his ex, Michy, it appears Shatta Wale, whose recent relationship ‘fell on the rocks’ wants to escape being mocked.

Years after his breakup with Michy, the dancehall artiste has been involved in a number of relationships but he recently showcased a particular one to the world, and fans were excited for him.

‘Lover boy’ Shatta engaged in all kinds of public displays of affection (PDA), with his immediate ex, El-Freda, in such a manner that many thought that this relationship would last.

In some of his ‘love flaunting sprees’ on social media, Shatta Wale usually sends cryptic messages to Michy in a way that seemed as though she was being spited.

But after just three months, Wale’s new relationship has crashed and he has taken to social media to plead with Michy not to tease him for it.

“Shatta Michy pls don’t come and laugh at me that I have broken heart oooo. Ok bye,” he shared on Snapchat.

Unclear what exactly led to the break up with his recent girlfriend, Shatta who seems heartbroken has been successively ranting on social media.

In a series of rants, the SM boss has taken a stance against marriage and has also ruled out ‘overprotective’ women from his space.

Read the post below





