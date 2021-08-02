Brother Sammy changes beard colour to gold, social media reacts

• Brother Sammy has joined the league of celebrities who have changed their physical appearance

Popular gospel musician, Brother Sammy has been captured in a viral video rocking a ‘gold-looking’ beard.



Although it is unclear what necessitated his new look, the gospel singer was spotted at a birthday dinner in his gold-looking beard with an outfit to match.



The controversial gospel singer has been indicted in back-to-back scandals lately.

Recent of them all is when he was alleged to have stated in a discussion on United Showbiz that pre-marital sex is the best support system that ensures lasting marriages.



He was also alleged to have disclosed his decision to quit singing during offertory time because women in churches nowadays expose their breasts during such moments.



But in a new development, Brother Sammy has again sparked confusion on social media with his new look which many have described as 'totally uncalled for'.



Most individuals have expressed dissatisfaction about the fact that a gospel singer could pull such a 'ghetto-looking' style.



It can be recalled that Prophet Kumchacha during an interview with Kofi TV sometime during March 2021, was seen wearing a fully grown white beard and a pair of spectacles to match.

