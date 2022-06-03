Brother Sammy delivers a live band performance of Kelvyn Boy's 'Down Flat'

Music lovers have been thrown into a state of shock following a viral video that captures gospel singer, Brother Sammy, delivering an energetic performance of one of the country's current bangers.

Kelvyn Boy's hit single titled 'Down Flat' has been given a new rendition by the celebrated gospel singer who is known for making headlines.



This time around, Brother Sammy, who graced a wedding ceremony, decided to ginger the atmosphere with an afrobeat song instead of his usual spirit-filled gospel worship or praise songs.



Although Brother Sammy nicknamed "The Nation Worshipper" butchered the lyrics of 'Down Flat' in the middle of his performance, guests present on the dancefloor were seen dancing and cheering him on.



The unusual scene has attracted tons of reactions on social media with many questioning why a gospel singer had to sing a "worldly song".



Others noted that his action did no come as a surprise judging from his past utterances and controversies.



A Facebook user named Amoah Richard Oslo was blown away by Brother Sammy's talent. He wrote: "Brother Sami you are a legend wai."

Another, Tania Sunshine Agblevor's comment read: "Leave our music for us oo and go and sing ur Gospel song if you don't want trouble."



It would be recalled that the singer back in April this year released a song titled 'Allahu Akbar' for Muslims in Ghana and across the world.



His move was faced with criticism but he explained that he wrote the song out of love and support for the Muslim community.



Check out the video below:



