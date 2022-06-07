Brother Sammy explains 'Down Flat' performance at wedding

Brother Sammy, Gospel Musician

Source: GNA

Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy says his performance of Kelvynboy’s “Down Flat” single at a wedding was done at the request of the groom.

A viral video over the weekend saw the award-winning gospel musician performing the “Down Flat” hit single, which sparked a conversation online as to whether the gospel musician was considering doing circular music.



But according to Brother Sammy, he had no plans of doing any other genre aside from gospel.



“My performance of the ‘Down Flat’ song was at the request of the groom, and it was not an intended performance from me. I just went there to perform my gospel songs and not otherwise,” he told GNA Entertainment.

When asked what he had in store for gospel music fans, Brother Sammy said: “Ghanaians should watch out for more gospel songs and I am hopeful I can bring them a Grammy in the near future,” he said.



Brother Sammy recently bagged a nomination for the Best Worship Song of the Year at the 2022 Ghana-Nigeria Awards Festival (USA).