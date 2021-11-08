Brother Sammy finally reunites with Cecilia Marfo after ‘slapping’ saga

• Cecilia Marfo squashes ‘beef’ with Brother Sammy

• Brother Sammy performs with Cecilia Marfo in church



• Cecilia Marfo and Brother Sammy have had a tempestuous relationship



Popular Ghanaian singer, Cecilia Marfo has re-united with Brother Sammy after they have both been engaged in a longstanding feud lately.



The two gospel singers who appears not to see ‘eye-to-eye’ finally reconciled at what appears to be a church gathering in a video which has gone viral on the internet.



It can be recalled that their feud started when Cecilia Marfo openly slapped Brother Sammy during a gospel event held in Kumasi sometime in 2017.

Cecilia Marfo in a bid to cast away an evil spirit from Brother Sammy poured some bottles of water on him, tore his neck chain and slapped him about six times in the full glare of the public.



After this particular incident, Brother Sammy never ceased to talk about his ordeal at any given platform.



He has on several occasions vowed to never mingle with the gospel singer after that particular incident.



But in a latest development, the two gospel singers were seen seated next to each other at a church gathering beaming with smiles.



They were also captured performing Cecilia Marfo’s famous rendition of a popular gospel hymn, ‘What shall I say unto the lord’.

Watch the video below







