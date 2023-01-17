0
Brother Sammy is my half-brother from my father’s side - Ras Nene reveals

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, skit maker Dr. Likee disclosed that he has a brother in the entertainment industry.

According to the actor, the younger brother he was referring to is gospel musician, Brother Sammy.

“I had a young sister before an even younger brother. At the time, my father’s son was Brother Sammy,” he told host Deloris Frimpong Manso.

He added, “Brother Sammy is my half-brother from my father’s side.”

For the first time, the skit creator talked about his family and shared information about his upbringing in Tafo Zongo, a town in Kumasi.

According to him, he kept his family a secret for a purpose and was finally comfortable talking about them.

“I’ve kept it a secret. This is the first time I’m unveiling it to the public,” he added.

Ras Nene, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, is widely known for his performances as a bodyguard and an armed robber in Kumawood films.



