Brother Sammy is my half-brother from my father’s side - Ras Nene reveals

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, skit maker Dr. Likee disclosed that he has a brother in the entertainment industry.

According to the actor, the younger brother he was referring to is gospel musician, Brother Sammy.



“I had a young sister before an even younger brother. At the time, my father’s son was Brother Sammy,” he told host Deloris Frimpong Manso.



He added, “Brother Sammy is my half-brother from my father’s side.”



For the first time, the skit creator talked about his family and shared information about his upbringing in Tafo Zongo, a town in Kumasi.



According to him, he kept his family a secret for a purpose and was finally comfortable talking about them.

“I’ve kept it a secret. This is the first time I’m unveiling it to the public,” he added.



Ras Nene, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, is widely known for his performances as a bodyguard and an armed robber in Kumawood films.







