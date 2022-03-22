0
Menu
Entertainment

Brother Sammy narrates how his wife came to believe he was in an occult

Brother Sammy Cheat Gospel artiste, Brother Sammy

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brother Sammy shares painful marital differences

Brother Sammy opens up on his ‘perfect’ marriage

Brother Sammy accuses his aides of brainwashing his wife

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Brother Sammy, has shared an agonizing ordeal from his marriage, on live television.

The Gospel artiste, who was a panelist on the March 19, 2022, edition of ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV, which was hosted by controversial comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, when he made a very startling disclosure about the current phase of his marriage.

According to the artiste, his wife had an ectopic pregnancy and in order to save her life, they had to get rid of the foetus.

“My wife came to Ghana and got pregnant. However, she had an ectopic pregnancy and the doctor said we needed to take the foetus out to save her life. I discussed it with her, and she agreed since that was the best for her life,” he disclosed.

The artiste said after his wife’s operation, he left the hospital with his daughter, trusting his wife in the hands of two of his aides.

Believing he left his wife in good hands, he said his aides rather polluted his wife’s mind into believing he was involved in a cult which is why she lost their baby.

Furthermore, he added that his aides told his wife that he took another woman home with him.

“I left my wife at the hospital in the care of two of the boys I live with and went home with my daughter. One of the guys I left my wife with told her I’m in the occult and that when I left the hospital I went to sleep with another woman in our matrimonial home,” he said.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Jordan Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad generates controversy on social media
Ken Agyapong on how he became an MP
Maame Serwaa speaks after she was body-shamed
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
This nonsense must stop - Asamoah Gyan fumes over Black Stars squad
Adwoa Safo talks about survival in latest social media post
Why Bawumia is mute on the economy – Obed Asamoah explains
'Make amends with the people of Volta region' - Obed Asamoah to Mahama
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Official: Ghana announce 27-man squad for Nigeria games
Related Articles: