Brother Sammy’s wife defends her husband on live TV

Brother Sammy and his wife, Perpetual

Bother Sammy’s wife addresses rumours about her ‘collapsed’ marriage

Brother Sammy’s wife targets naysayers, fights for her marriage



Brother Sammy in trouble over ‘I can't sleep with my wife’ comment



There was a phone-in discussion with Brother Sammy’s wife live on KofiTV where she vehemently denied claims that she has divorced her husband.



She also defended her husband’s statements about losing interest in sleeping with her, adding that, such comments were not borne from a negative place.



Earlier, after Brother Sammy established that he can no longer sleep with his wife on UTV’s United Showbiz, his ‘head was placed on a chopping board’ by scores of Ghanaians who labelled such comments as distasteful and disrespectful.

Also, there was a viral audio in which a woman claiming to be a friend to Brother Sammy’s wife alleged that the gospel singer has been divorced 4months ago.



But touching on the issue for the first time, Brother Sammy’s wife in an interview with KofiTV said;



“My husband has never turned his back against me so when I heard what ensued, I didn’t take it in a bad light. We have been married for almost 11years. When I heard the audio that was making rounds on social media, I was surprised because I don’t have any friends. The person isn’t my friend and I don’t even know the faces behind it. Some of them called me to tell me they wanted to fight for me and I didn’t allow that.”



She also confirmed her husband’s claims that a certain Solomon who was once their houseboy, tried to destroy their home.



Brother Sammy’s wife confirmed that indeed, Solomon once alleged that her husband cheated on her and labelled him an occult.

“The boy told me that when I was at the hospital, my husband brought in women to our matrimonial home. I didn’t want to believe but the boy insisted and even threatened to bring evidence. He tried making advances at me that even if I wasn’t strong, I would have left my husband for him. At a point, he even flashed his penis before me.”



In all of these, Brother Sammy’s wife who is poised at saving her marriage said she has drawn some vital lessons from it.



“I have heard so much that if you’re in a marriage, you shouldn’t be listening to third parties. There’s nowhere cool so its best you trust your partner and block your ears to negativity.”



Watch the video below



