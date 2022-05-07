Brotherhood experience has been my greatest muse in creative journey - Amartei Armar

Amartei Armar, American-based Ghanaian film director

Award-winning creative writer and director, Amartei Armar has disclosed his inspirational drive that guides his art, bringing to fruition his thoughts through words and movie production.

According to him, he derives creative inspiration from his experiences with his brother, who has been very influential in his life and career as a creative director.



Interviewed on the ‘Weekend Rush’ radio show, he told Y107.9FM’s Kokonsa Kester family is very important to him.



“I am very close to my older brother. My mom used to say we were like a piece apart growing up. For me, it’s what I look forward to for storytelling. Whether it’s brotherhood or sisterhood. This idea that there’s family sort of dynamics. I believe family is that important to me and working with Ike feels like we’re brothers because at the end of the day it is what we do when we step onto the fields. I think for me that’s where I draw my inspirations,” he shared.



He further highlighted “the feeling of belongingness” as part of his inspirations, as he cuts across as someone with two distinct cultural backgrounds.



“There’s also this idea of belonging as well. Coming from two different cultures is like you’re not fully a part of one or the other. It’s kind of you exist in between the space. So it’s like your identity and feeling of belonging, where do you feel like you find your roots and all of those things. So it’s like all that combined feeds my inspiration,” he added.

Amartei Armar is a product of a Ghanaian father and an American mother. He found topics surrounding identity, immigration, and the human need to feel a sense of belonging both utterly fascinating and conflicting, having spent most of his life moving back and forth between the two countries.



Upon completing his BFA in Film Production at the University of British Columbia, he completed his first film “ARC” which went on to screen successfully at many international festivals.



“VAGABONDS”, his first film shot in his “fatherland” Ghana, also went on to screen at several festivals around the world. Its highest achievement, winning the Oscar Qualifying 1st Prize Award in the Short Film World Competition at the Montreal World Film Festival.



In between directing and producing various types of films, he spends his time writing stories of adventure.



He is currently based in Ghana, preparing to direct his first feature-length film.