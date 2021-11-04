Bruno Kay drops new song ‘Higher We Go’

Bruno Kay is looking forward to breaking into the music scene with his ‘Higher We Go’ single

Ghana’s young talented rapper, Emmanuel Addo Bruno, popularly known in the music scene as Bruno Kay, will officially release his much-anticipated ‘Higher We Go’ song on Friday, November 5.

The song is expected to receive massive reviews from several music lovers nationwide, as well as heavy rotations on several radio and television platforms after its release.



The mid-tempo song suitable for any social event will be available on all the digital music platforms for fans to download.



It fused with hip-hop and afrobeat tunes and has a powerful beat arrangement, and was produced by one of Ghana’s finest beatmaker Yaadmann.



The song is anticipated to take over the music scene very soon and will definitely get fans dancing just like his other hits.



Bruno, who needs no introduction in Ghana’s music industry, has been in the music game for some time now and he is among a few talented artistes who have the ambition of taking the country’s music industry to the next level.



Credited with hit songs such as ‘Aworshia’, ‘Party Gbee’, ‘Dine & Wine’ featuring Lyrical Joe among others, the artiste believes that his new single which has soul-touching lyric and danceable rhythm and beat, will surely rub shoulders with those already listed on the music chart.

Bruno, who has shared the stage with the likes of Kwame Eugene, Kwasi Arthur among others, is indeed one of the rising stars of Ghana who will soon make headlines all over the globe.



He can best be described as multi-talented and a versatile artiste with a vision.



Signed on LyvnGood Entertainment founded by Michael Nana Opoku Asante and Peter Aheto, Bruno Kay who is not only a rapper but also a singer and songwriter, has proven to be one of the most undoubtedly creative and dynamic young artistes in the industry.



The rapper is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his ‘Higher We Go’ single followed by other hit singles as we approach the festive season.



“Bruno has come a very long way as an artiste and I believe this song shares his success story so far. It’s going to be a hit,” his manager told BEATWAVES.



According to him, with his unique rap style, the rapper is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene in the coming months.

He added that Bruno Kay looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.



The young singer and songwriter, whose dream is to make an impact on the local music scene, hinted that he is in the studios working on a number of singles to be released later in the year.



He mentioned that he has been working hard on his craft and he is now ready to take the country by storm with his musical works.



The music video to promote the song was directed by Jeneral Jay.