Budding artistes pose and expect you to say hi - TIC expresses disappointment

Veteran artsite shares opinion on budding artistes

TIC says he deserves a monument for his works

TIC brags about being one of the first performers for the VGMA



You can’t do Ghana Music Awards and not send me an invitation, says TIC



Veteran rapper TIC, previously known as TicTac, has disclosed that he has encountered some up-and-coming artistes who have always expected him to greet them when they meet.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Upside Down show, the artiste refused to mention names because it will be assumed that he has a personal grudge against whoever he may bring up.



“Ghanaian artiste who just sprang will see you, pose and expect you to say hi, and sometimes if you don’t, he may go out and say you don’t value them.



“I don’t want to mention names because when you do that, it becomes a bit personal. But I am just saying that if you don’t know me, I don’t know you,” he added.

Meanwhile, TIC has delved into the matters of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



The ‘Philomena’ artiste remarked that history captures him as one of the first artistes to ever perform and should be given the needed recognition by the award scheme.



“You can’t do Ghana Music Awards and not send me an invitation. I am not the King of Ghana music, but I deserve some kind of monumental positioning in this country.



“If you check the first Ghana Music Awards that was ever held, I was a performer. So history has captured me for Ghana Music Awards,” he said.



He indicated that he was not given an invitation to the 23rd edition of the awards ceremony, a reason he wasn't present.