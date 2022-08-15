0
'Buga' song enters church as Catholic sisters 'go low'

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ song has found its way into the Catholic Church as some Roman Catholic Sisters have delivered the dance the way the composer choreographed it.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, a group of over ten Catholic sisters were captured happily dancing to the hit song that has taken over social media in the last couple of months.

Interestingly, the group of women who identified with the Catholic faith didn't shy away from the cameras as they danced in their plain white dresses, veils, and black shoes.

Where the video was captured remains a mystery, as some social media investigators are navigating their way through it.

This, comes shortly, after a Roman Sister from Nigeria was captured in June this year dancing to the same 'Buga’ song.

Kizz Daniel's "Buga" song featuring Tekno was released earlier this year, which was followed by a music video on June 22, 2022.

In less than two months after the video's release, it is gearing towards making history as one of the most played songs in the first three months with over 47,000,000 views.



