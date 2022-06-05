0
Menu
Entertainment

Building National Cathedral amidst economic challenges, ‘misplaced priorities’ – Prince David Osei

44146223 Prince David Osei

Sun, 5 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has criticised government’s decision to still go ahead with the construction of the national cathedral despite the economic challenges confronting the country.

The actor described the decision to still go ahead with the construction of the cathedral, as being insensitive towards the plight of the citizenry.

In a tweet on Friday, 3 June 2022, the actor said: “Misplaced priorities, self glory, greed and insensitivity towards the plight of the citizenry.”

He added: “We can’t pay government workers, staffs, working tirelessly 24/7 yet we have 25,000,000 for a cathedral in this perilous time of our economy.

“So help us God! I am sorry.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Security Ministry warns of likely terrorist activity in North East, Upper East regions
The Ghanaian girl who presented a bouquet to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Malawi bans South African dancer who performs 'without pants'
I converted to Islam because of my girlfriend - Thomas Partey
'She wants me dead and gone' - Delay breaks down in tears
Social media users lambast GH¢25 million Cathedral funding amid impact of June 3 floods
How the fast-rising Alpha Hour's tens of thousands army marched on an evangelical atheist
Prof Ahwoi recounts interviewing JJ in OB van at Burma Camp after June 4 coup
This is war, what 'childish behaviour' is this? - Pratt Blasts #FixtheCountry activists
Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit
Related Articles: