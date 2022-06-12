Bukom Banku drops ‘hit’ song for John Mahama

NPP vows to 'break the 8'

Even before the country gears up into full swing electioneering mode for the 2024 elections, some celebrities are gradually coming out of their shells to throw their weight behind their preferred candidate.



Such is the case of controversial Ghanaian boxer Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku.



In a seeming declaration of support for the candidature of the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s), John Dramani Mahama, Bukom Banku has released a song to that effect.



The song making rounds on various social media platforms is a remix of award-winning highlife musician Bisa Kdei’s hit ‘Brother Brother’.

Bukom Banku in the song hails John Dramani Mahama as the one who resolved the intermittent power outages popularly known as ‘dumsor’.



He touts the achievement of John Mahama in the area of road construction claiming that the roads in Kasoa are without potholes.



He also declares that the 2020 flagbearer of the NDC is coming back to seeming annex political power in the 2024 elections while rallying NDC supporters to rejoice.



Watch video below:



