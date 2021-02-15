Bukom Banku proposes to Queen Peezy on Valentine's Day.

Having confirmed their relationship status on SVTV Africa, boxer, Bukom Banku has officially proposed marriage to Lady Blue AKA Queen Peezy.

In a video sighted on SVTV Africa’s YouTube channel, Bukom Banku expressed his love for Lady blue promising her marriage.



”Baby, I want to give you a promise. This is your promise (ring). I love you, ” Bukom said.



A couple of weeks ago, Lady Blue stated that she wouldn't mind becoming Bukom Banku’s fourth wife because she loves him dearly.

Queen Peezy however dropped her debut single; ’obroni pete’. The song is a letter directed to her ex-boyfriend Patapaa for ditching her for a white lady.



In the song, she details how Patapaa who she regarded as a best friend abandoned her for ’obroni pete.’



