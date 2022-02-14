Bulldog ‘barks’ at E-Levy

Bulldog shares his opinion on E-Levy

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as ‘Bulldog’ has described the E-Levy as a ‘foolish’ policy that will be of no benefit to Ghanaians.



According to the popular entertainment critic cum artiste manager, the essence of taxing Ghanaians who are already struggling to make ends meet in an already crippled economy is absurd.



“It's E-levy right? Let’s change its name to F-Levy, meaning, foolish levy. It’s a foolish levy. That’s my opinion on it. Very simple. If something is foolish it’s foolish. Our leaders are not dumb or stupid. They know what they are doing. They are reluctant to follow the right path. They are not willing to fix a broken nation. That’s just it.

“There are too many taxes on us already. We don’t need this. It’s not important. Scrap this. We are hurting the nation. Even Bawumia said it. If those taxes are implemented they wouldn’t even apply it where it needs to be applied so why take it from the people?" he stated on UTV’s United Showbiz.



The host, Yvonne Nelson, who seemed uncomfortable with his diction asked him to retract the word ‘Foolish’ and Bulldog insisted: “It is an English word. Anything that isn’t wise is foolish.”



Despite efforts by Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel to interrupt him, Bulldog tried to push his concerns further.



“The question here is, what are they using all the monies they have already made for? What have they done? They should tell us.”



Aside from Bulldog, scores of celebrities including Lydia Forson, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, DKB, A-Plus, Kwaw Kesse, John Dumelo, Bridget Otoo, and others have kicked against the E-Levy.

Bulldog has in previous instances been a huge critic of the government’s actions such that some of his comments on national TV landed him in police custody.



