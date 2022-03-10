Bulldog fights Mark Okraku Mantey

Bulldog raises allegations against Mark Okraku Mantey

Okraku Mantey accused of distributing monies to his friends



Stakeholders fight Creative Arts Minister over ‘money sharing agenda’



Popular artiste manager, Bulldog, has claimed that the Deputy Minister of Creative Art, Mark Okraku Mantey, has not been proactive since he assumed office.



According to Bulldog, he has been furnished with the information that Mr. Okraku Mantey rather distributes monies to his close allies instead of focusing on fixing the sector.



“Mark Okraku Mantey hasn't done anything but what I know is that he only calls the people around him and gives them money. What has Mark Okraku Mantey done, what I heard is he calls people to give them money. Those Ad for Change guys, he calls them and makes them aware there is money ready for them and they need to pick it up,” he stated in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM.

One can recall that in January 2022, Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, also levelled similar allegations against Mark Okraku-Mantey.



"When the money was released, friends close to Okraku-Mantey were the ones who received support. They are the only ones who benefited. The government allocated some funds but these people collected the money and just spent it. This is exactly what they did in the case of Nana Appiah Mensah of MenzGold. This is how come his investment couldn't help the movie industry," Oboy Siki earlier stated in an interview on RTV.



A Plus, sometime in November 2021, also alleged that Mark Okraku Mantey as part of his cash distributing spree, tried to bribe Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo with a huge sum of money.



See the video below:



