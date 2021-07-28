Bulldog reveals the main reason for VIP's breakup

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog

• According to Bulldog, VIP split because members wanted to pursue their personal interests

• The popular hip-life group fell apart in 2013



• Bulldog is a former manager of VIP



Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Bulldog has highlighted some reasons for the split of popular hip-life group, VIP now known as VVIP.



There were initial rumours that the group fell apart due to a misunderstanding on some money issues.



But touching on the exact reasons why the group separated, Bulldog who was once their manager said members of the group left to pursue their personal interests and not because they fought over money.

In an interview with JoyFM’s A-Z monitored by GhanaWeb, Bulldog said:



“Money was the last thing I can say for a fact. They were people who had traveled around the world, hence money was nothing to them. Promzy wanted more in life. His was more apparent and not about recognition… He easily gets bored like buying a toy for a kid… You cannot say it was a fight. We never argued about money… there was no issue with girls and none envied each other.”



Since Promzy’s exit from the group in 2013, the group has been inactive until Veteran hip-life musician, Reggie Rockstone joined in 2014.



VIP then rebranded and changed its name to VVIP.



The Vision in Progress (VIP) music group was made up of Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal) but initially also included Bone & Friction.