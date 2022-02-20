Bulldog roars at Counsellor Lutterodt, threatens to slap him

Bulldog slams Counsellor Lutterodt over ‘Infidelity’ saga

Bulldog wades in Counsellor Lutterodt’s marriage infidelity brouhaha



Counsellor Lutterodt boldly admits to committing adultery



Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as ‘Bulldog’ has slammed Counselor George Lutterodt for what he described as disrespecting his wife in public.



The outspoken entertainment pundit whiles expressing disgust at Lutterodt’s public infidelity confession said he (Bulldog) won’t hesitate to slap him for making such statements.



Earlier, during an interview with Angel FM’s Okyeame Quophi, Counsellor Lutterodt proudly admitted to bearing a child outside marriage and hiding it from his wife for a period of five years.

“After I got married, I impregnated another girl outside the marriage and my wife was not aware. Five years later until my wife was informed about it. I already have four kids with my wife and I have another child out there. In all, I have five kids and I’m proud of it. This one is a fresh one and it's okay. I’m very cool and I don’t have a problem with it. I am bold and I am a lion,” he earlier stated in a video making rounds on the internet.



Mr. Lutterodt’s comments have since incurred the wrath of Ghanaians who have condemned him for disrespecting his wife.



Bulldog during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz joined the tall list of critics to express his displeasure.



“People like counsellor Luterodt is the problem Ghana has. First and foremost you disrespected your wife instead of you apologizing, you’re barking all over. His decision of giving birth outside the marriage isn’t my problem. My only problem is that it is totally wrong to say that to a woman who has gone under the knife to give birth for you four consecutive times. Don’t rub your infidelity in the woman’s face. It’s not necessary. Its foolishness. He displayed foolishness to an extent of asking the presenter why he is scared of his wife. So doesn’t counsellor Luterodt respect or revere his wife? Don’t you fear her? If I see him I’ll slap him. If he were closer to me right now, I’d have slapped him. I’ll slap him. We don’t talk like that,” he stated.



The ‘United Showbiz’ host, John Dumelo, interrupted Bulldog’s statements and asked him to apologize for threatening to assault Lutterodt, and he replied;

“I should apologize for what? I am slapping him on behalf of his wife and all the women in Ghana,” he said.



Watch the video below



