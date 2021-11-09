Bulldog shows up in court to support Shatta Wale

Artiste manager, Bulldog

• Shatta Wale appeared in court today

• His manager, Bulldog was spotted in court



• The case has been adjourned to December 7



Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly now as Bulldog was spotted by GhanaWeb reporters at the Accra Circuit today, November 9, 2021.



The Creative Director of Bullhaus Entertainment was in court during dancehall musician, Shatta Wale's trial. He is currently facing the law over the publication of fake news and creating fear and panic.



The singer on October 18 staged a fake gunshot attack. Social media pages of his personal assistant, Nana Dope, communicated that the musician had been shot by unknown gunmen.



The news was later confirmed by the Ghana Police Service as fake, leading to his arrest and one-week remand at the Ankaful Prison.

Shatta and his three accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator were however granted bail of GH¢100,000 each on October 26.



They appeared in court today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, where it was ruled that the phones of the accused be returned to them. The police had argued that they were investigating the matter and pleaded with the court to grant an order to access the phone.



The lawyer of the accused, however, pleaded with the court to release the phones on the ground that they serve as sources of livelihood to the accused persons.



The case has been adjourned to December 7, 2021.







