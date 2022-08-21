0
Menu
Entertainment

Bulldog stops pundit from bad-mouthing Tinny

Bulldog New 1 1 Entertainment pundit, Bulldog

Sun, 21 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bulldog has stopped movie producer and show host, Ola Micheal, from bad-mouthing Ghanaian rapper, Tinny, after he called Stonebwoy and Mercury Quaye a ‘bunch of fools’.

Speaking on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Ola Micheal stated that Tinny was a bad person for being ungrateful after Stonebwoy paid an amount of money to get his confiscated car back to him.

In a rebuttal, Bulldog stood up for the rapper and said Tinny only acted out of anger. He was certain that if Tinny was called to ask how he feels, it will be a different story.

“Tinny is a good person but then anger can make you say things. I believe he was throwing shots and it affected Stonebwoy. When the issue happened he said, the guys in the studio are a bunch of fools.

“But then Abeiku went on to ask him and he said Stonebwoy who was there is also one. I agree he didn't do well. If you call Tinny right now, I'm sure he will say he did whatever he said out of anger. He is a human being and I know him because he is soft-hearted,” he said.

This comes after the entertainment pundit, disclosed that Tinny, wouldn't charge ¢2000 for a performance after the rapper called Stonebwoy ‘a fool’.

According to Bullgod, he has worked with Tinny in the past and he will charge more than GH¢¢2,000 for performances, hence, believes the money he received was to be used for a different purpose.





ADA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper