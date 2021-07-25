Bulldog weeps on live TV as Mark Anim Yirenkyi performs

Bulldog couldn't hold his tears as he watched singer Mark Anim Yirenkye perform

UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ entertainment review show was moved to heavenly heights last night when celebrated singer and songwriter, Mark Anim Yirenkye, took the microphone to minister.

Singing some of his spirit-filled compositions, the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, Bulldog, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, and Brother Sammy were seen to be moved by the spirits to get in sync with Mark Anim’s performance.



At a point in time, entertainment critic and artist manager, Bulldog, was seen shedding tears on live TV.



Even though he is perceived by many to be a ‘hard guy’, the spirit of the Lord and Mark Anim Yirenkyi‘s performance really got to the soles of his heart.

Watch the touching moment below:



