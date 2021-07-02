Bullet is my son – Starboy Kwarteng

Artiste manager Bullet

Father of late Dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns, known as Starboy Kwarteng has referred to Bullet, the former manager of his late daughter, as his son.

According to him, he initially had some issues with Bullet and the record label after his daughter’s death but at the moment, everything has been resolved.



Giving details to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show he said, “He deemed it necessary to come and apologize to me after he realized he’d gone over board. So he came and he knelt before me asking for forgiveness and asking me to let go because he has wronged me”.

He stated that, being a father he had no other option than to forgive him and take him back as his son.



“So I took him in and tagged him as my prodigal son because there’s nothing I could have done. So Bullet as it stands now is my son,” he emphasized.