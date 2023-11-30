Bullgod details why Ghanaian artistes don’t excel on the international stage

Artiste manager, Bullgod

Veteran artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bullgod has disclosed why Ghanaian artistes are unable to achieve success on the international stage even though they are good at their craft.

According to him, the major stumbling block impeding Ghanaian artistes from thriving outside the country is because of their character and attitude towards work.



The entertainment pundit stated that the lack of success from Ghanaian artistes at the international level has nothing to do with their lyrics or sound because they are skilled at their craft.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bullgod reiterated that the poor character of Ghanaian artistes is the reason behind their lack of success at the global level.



“I have an article on it next time I will try to bring it for us to read through. This issue is very vital and we need to look into it. That is why we don’t go anywhere, it is not like we have bad sound or lyrics, it has nothing to do with that.

"It is because of this thing [character] that is why we are not able to go to the world. I have sat down and gone through it and I have realized that we cannot go anywhere because of this. When the guy came here he said he had been with his manager since primary school but you think they don’t fight? They do but they solve it,” he said.



Numerous questions have been asked about why Ghanaian artistes are unable to compete at the global level after they missed out on a Grammy award nomination recently.







SB/OGB