Bullgod has the Midas touch – Vanilla

Vanilla and Bullgod

Ghanaian vocalist Vanilla has shared that signing to Bullhaus Entertainment has changed his life.

He also noted that Bullgod, the founder of Bullhaus, “has the Midas touch.”



Making an appearance on Class 91.3 FM’s The Big Show on Saturday, 22 October 2022, the singer-songwriter outlined to sit-in host Prince Benjamin (PB) the changes that have taken place in his life since his signing to the artiste management outfit.



“When I look at the achievements in this short space: like how far my name has travelled, I was even nominated in the Unsung category at the VGMAs, a lot of things [have happened],” he said.



Another benefit, according to him, is the goodwill he has earned with “a lot of industry people – important people – they know me, it’s not even just because of Bullgod but he paved the way. I am also really talented, it makes it easy.”



“I’m more than happy I signed on to Bullhaus. I’m praying for more success as we move on. I’m really happy. Grateful to be here,” the singer born Evans Kwasi Boadi Boateng commented.

“We just hit a year’s anniversary like three months ago or so,” he also disclosed after indicating he signed a contract with Bullhaus.



Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, alias Bullgod, has in the past managed Ghanaian star acts like 5Five, Iwan and most recently Shatta Wale.



Currently, his latest signee Vanilla is promoting his new song titled ‘Lala’.



For the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he was nominated for the Unsung artiste award alongside nine others but lost it to rapper Gambo.