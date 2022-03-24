11
Bundles of money sprayed on Kojo Jones and wife at wedding ceremony

Money T Kojo Jones Kojo Jones with his wife

Thu, 24 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Jones gets married

Wealth and class displayed at Kojo Jones’s engagement

Kojo Jones and wife make merry

The wealth displayed at the engagement ceremony of business mogul, Kojo Jones, on March 23, 2022, has been the talk of the town.

The event which was nothing short of love and charisma displayed at its best also had money raining on the couple.

In a dance-off by the couple, friends and family made it rain 200 cedis notes.

Dignitaries, royals and people who attended ‘The Jones Bond 22’ all formed part of the discussion many social media users have chatted about.

The self-acclaimed ‘Ghana’s future President’ and his bride, Rachel, danced the night away at their engagement party after changing into four different clothes.

Kojo Jones donned in an emperor’s royal blue cape with his wife who clothe in a fitted and fashionable Kaba and slit with carefully beaded designs, swayed, and smiled at her husband who won many hearts with his countenance.

Some social media reactions shared by some users have left readers rolling on the floor.

Some funny comments from some users read:

“This video is not good for my health…[sad emoji]…Where una dey see money like this” while another said, “Chaii if I were to be there , I’ll just stick gum under my shoes.”

“Pls is that 200gh notes or my eyes is paining me eeeiii,” another user lamented.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gh Hyper ???????? (@ghhyper1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
