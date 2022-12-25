1
Burna Boy, Ayra Starr feature on Barack Obama’s favourite 2022 music list as Ghana misses again

President Barack Obama Barack Obama

Sun, 25 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Rema have made it to the list of Barack Obama’s favourite songs for 2022, while Ghanaian musicians missed the list again.

Since 2015, the former president of the United States of America has been releasing an annual list of his favourite songs.

The songs featured on the list do not necessarily have to be chart-topping songs but simply the ones he enjoyed the most.

Mostly, the list features songs from America and a few international acts. Unfortunately, a Ghanaian act is yet to feature on the famous list of Barack Obama, except in 2020 when Beyonce’s song, ‘Already’ featuring Ghana’s Shatta Wale, appeared on the list.

In the 2022 list, Obama revealed 25 of his favorite songs for the year and Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ made the list from Nigeria.

As caption for his list, the 44th president of the USA simply wrote;

“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” a part of Obama’s tweet read.

He also asked his many followers for song suggestions.

“Are there any songs or artists I should check out?” He asked.”

Check out the full list of Obama's 2022 favorite songs



EAN/BOG
