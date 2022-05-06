0
Burna Boy acquires new Richard Mille wristwatch, says no one can afford it

Burna Boy Black.png Nigerian singer, Burna Boy

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy Award Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has shown off some of his toys including his latest, Richard Mille wristwatch which he acquired from a famous European jeweler.

The self-acclaimed 'African Giant' purchased for himself an RM11/02gmt, 1 kilo 100 ct + diamond Cuban, 65ct emerald cut Cuban & rose gold full diamond AP Royal Oak.

In the video shared on social media, Burna Boy expressed his excitement at his latest pieces as he dared anyone who has the same to prove it.

According to him, the RM11/02gmt wristwatch will be his third purchase aside other expensive collections he owns.

A Jeweler who flew all the way to Nigeria to present the items to Burna Boy had a swirll time with the singer and this is because the singer hosted him to a one-week of fun in Lagos.

They were spotted in clubs, and hangouts among others. The European jeweler took to his social media page to express his gratitude to Burna Boy for hosting him.

He said, "Thank you to @burnaboygram for hosting us for a week in his city, taking us everywhere and treating us like family. We’ve built a strong relationship & he’s our brother for life. Congrats on your new RM11/02gmt, 1 kilo 100 ct + diamond Cuban, 65ct emerald cut Cuban & rose gold full diamond AP Royal Oak. The African giant 'Odogwu'"

