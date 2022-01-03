Burna Boy apologizes to fans for stooping low to Shatta Wale's level

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy, has rendered an apology to his fans worldwide who might have been offended with his utterances during a misunderstanding with Shatta Wale.



According to Burna Boy, he should have known better not to soil his reputation by rolling in the mud with a "pig" who has nothing at stake.



Burna Boy in an Instagram post hauled insults at the Ghanaian dancehall artiste and also threatened to beat him over his attacks on Nigerian artistes who he described as "stupid" during his Freedom Concert.

"I'm sorry everyone. I don't do this type of shit. Fighting a pig will only leave you dirty the pig is used to dirt. I really let this pig get to me. But I promise. This is the last time I will ever allow myself to stoop to this level. I sincerely apologize to everyone I will not be seeing social media at all this year. I'm out. See you all in real life" he wrote.



Burna Boy in his social media war with his former friend, Shatta Wale who featured him on his 2017 single 'Hosanna' levelled a rape allegation against him.



He also claimed that Shatta has for years been living a fake life by borrowing cars from friends just to impress his fans.



Burna Boy who owns three Richard Mille watches added that he is richer than the Ghanaian artiste.



In one of his clap backs, he wrote, "Lol. @shattawalenima I got more money than you and your godfathers combined! you're only known for making up stupid lies. The only time you ever been arrested is for lying about getting shot! you met me wen I was really on the run from police. I’m a gangsta bro not a clown like you. Nobody takes you serious you clown. I just bought another RM making 3. You own nothing all. all your cars borrowed from salty and others. You pose with rented Rolls Royce say you buy am, you never showed me no house ever. I never stayed in your house, I was in Koffi Boat house and all your bitches love my dick lol."









