Burna Boy benefits nothing; Black Sherif is going to be big in Nigeria - Mr Logic

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, is of high hope that the remix of '2nd Sermon, a viral song by Black Sherif which features Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy will benefit the young Ghanaian rapper.



According to Mr Logic, Burna Boy gains nothing from the collaboration rather Blacko, can smile home knowing the wide audience he has reached by just having Burna on his song.



He adds that the collaboration will give Blacko prominence in Nigeria.

"Black Sherif is gonna benefit more from this collaboration than Burna Boy...the song is trending, Burna will benefit nothing. Burna is already Burna, a Grammy award artiste. What is he gonna benefit from Black Sherif? Let's be real here," stated in response to critics who claim big acts ride on the fame of up-and-coming artistes.



Mr Logic speaking on Hitz 103.9FM commended Burna for jumping on the song.



"He only reached out because he loved the song. He is benefiting nothing. The way we think, we are going to make these big artistes allow the young ones to suffer their way to the top. It shouldn't be like that, they need plugs to plug it through and this is a big plug for Black Sherif in Nigeria. Anytime he goes to Nigeria, people will love him."



