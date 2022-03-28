Burna Boy declares himself as the highest-paid musician in Africa’s history

Burna Boy challenged after bragging on Twitter

Fans disagree with Buna Boy’s ‘Highest paid African artiste’ comment



Burna Boy blows his own trumpet



Popular Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has publicly declared himself as ‘The most paid African musician’, a situation, which has caused a stir on social media.



Unclear what necessitated his post, the Grammy Award-winning artiste made such statements while stating his insatiable thirst for money.



Analyzing his comments, some individuals on social media have alleged that perhaps, Burna is pressured by his nemesis, Davido’s lavish spending in recent times, especially after acquiring two luxurious cars shortly after his 02 Arena success.



Davido earlier added a Lamborghini Aventador reportedly worth N275 million and a Mercedes-Maybach Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV)



to his fleet of cars and this was topical on social media.

But fans believe that Burna Boy’s comments are just to offer himself some validation.



“I said money doesn’t satisfy me and it’s my truth but it doesn’t change the fact that I’m the highest-paid artist in the history of African music. Believe it or not,” the ‘Ye’ hitmaker wrote on Twitter.



Shortly after his post went viral, a tweep challenged his assertions.



“Burna you are a standout artiste but your problem is that you brag unnecessarily. You can’t be the highest paid artiste in the history of African music cos there are artistes who have triple your net worth, yet stay lowkey. Everything isn’t a competition. Quit chasing publication validation.”



Burna Boy in a sharp rebuttal said;



“In Africa? Like who? Mention names lemme expose these lying m**f*kers. I no kuku send nobody papa. Facts wont change because of agenda and its not bragging if its facts. Music has not paid any African artiste the way it has paid me. FACTS. I’m getting more money from music and shows than all your favs combined. FACTS.”



Meanwhile, Senegalese artiste, Youssou N’Dour, topped the 2022 Forbes list of richest musicians in Africa.

He is said to be worth ($145 – $150 million).



Akon is the second on the list with a net worth of $80million.







Check out the top ten list of richest African musicians below:



Youssou N’Dour ($145 – $150 million). Senegal. He’s the richest musician in Africa from 2021 to 2022.



Akon ($80 million). Senegal. Akon is the second in the list of Forbes top 10 richest musicians in Africa from 2021 to 2022.



Black Coffee ($62 million). South Africa.

Wizkid ($30 million). Nigeria.



Davido ($26 million). Nigeria.



Don Jazzy ($17 million) Nigeria.



Rudeboy ($14 million). Nigeria.



Mr. P ($12.5 million).



2Face Idibia {Tuface} ($12.2 million). Nigeria.



D Banj ($12 million). Nigeria

Read Burna Boy’s tweet and social media reactions below:



















