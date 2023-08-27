Burna Boy defends Ghana jollof as he’s served ‘low-quality jollof’ claimed to be from the country

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Burna Boy in a recent interview with Complex was left in a state of disbelief during a jollof-tasting segment.

He was served a variety of jollof rice, from different African countries, and had to guess which country each meal originated from after tasting it.



The singer seemed to have gotten a hang of the challenge until he encountered what he referred to as "low-quality jollof".



"I don't think anywhere makes jollof like this. I think this may be a mistake. If Kenya made jollof, this would be their jollof," he laughed and exclaimed while taking a jab at Kenya to emphasize the poor taste of the jollof.



The host then broke the news to him, that what he had just tasted was Ghana jollof.



Still in shock, Burna Boy asked how anyone could not get Ghana jollof right.

"They didn't even get it right. How can you not get Ghana jollof right? Ghana Jollof is way better than this."



Still emphasizing the taste, Buna Boy added "Even if Ghana jollof is at the bottom of my list, it is a lot better than this.”



