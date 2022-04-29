Burna Boy displays ladies' bras thrown at him on stage

Burna Boy performs at Madison Square Garden

Burna Boy's female fans go wild



Nigerian singer gathers ladies bra thrown on stage



Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, had ladies' brassieres thrown at him during his concert at Madison Square Garden on April 28.



It was a memorable night for the 'Way Too Big' singer who sold out the 20,000-capacity venue in New York. The concert witnessed fans all over the world come in to support his music with him becoming the first African to sell out the venue.



One of the scenes from the night was when Burna picked up and displayed ladies' bras thrown at him on stage.



Female fans of the artiste were turned up during his performance some taking off their bras and throwing them on stage to show their love.

GhanaWeb could count over 4 black brassieres hanging from the singer's trousers as he walked to grab a pink bra that was lying at the edge of the stage.



A host of international artistes have experienced fans going wild and throwing objects at them on stage. However, the feeling is different when it is a lady's bra. They do flaunt it with pride or handle the situation professionally just like Burna Boy who seems appeased!



See the video below:







Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



