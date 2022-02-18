Burna Boy gifts grandmother an expensive Louis Vuitton bag

Burna Boy ‘spoils’ grandmother with an expensive gift

Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as ‘Burna Boy,’ has presented an expensive black leather Louis Vuitton bag to his grandmother.



In a video making rounds on social media, Burna was seen unpacking the bag while his elated grandmother stood next to him.



Showering praises on her grandson while receiving the gift, she danced and sang the part of Burna Boy’s ‘Yaba Kulu’ song in the Yoruba language which said; ‘Odogwu you bad Efile fi Burna.”



Burna Boy’s grandmother bent and shook her waist in appreciation of her present.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has proven to be a ‘family man'; on several occasions, he has flaunted his family on social media.



Burna Boy asides from living in the same mansion with his family in Lagos, also has his mother managing his music business.



Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, was recently recognized by Billboard for co-producing and promoting her son’s Grammy Award-winning ‘Twice as Tall’ album.



Watch the video below:



