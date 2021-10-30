Burna Boy gifts sister Bentley for creating new Range Rover design

Burna Boy's sister (L) designed the 2022 Range Rover

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has given out his Bentley to his sister, Nissi, to celebrate her success in creating the new

Range Rover design.



The proud brother officially announced Nissi as the owner of his Bentley via his Instagram story on Friday, October 29, 2021.



Nissi’s team created the new Range Rover design and her celebrity brother had hailed her for the achievement on Thursday.



Burna Boy stated that he was proud of his sister, adding, “My little sister designed the new range. Someone tell her to run me a discount code.”



Responding to him via her Instagram story, Nissi wrote, “Somebody tell Burna Boy to run me the Bentley and I got him.”

On Friday, Burna Boy honoured his sister’s request by officially naming her as the owner of his Bentley.



He said, “Well then, congratulations Nissi. You are now the official owner of the Bentley (since you have refused to wait for me to buy you a new one). Love you.”



Appreciating her brother, Nissi said, “Ayeee. Best brother ever (Let me hold on to this one until the new one arrives please). Skrrrr. Love you.



Burna Boy took to social media to celebrate his younger sister Nissi, as she announced that she was part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover.



Nissi in a Twitter post had applauded her effort on the new Range Rover after the vehicle brand unveiled the new product and acknowledged her post.

‘After 3 years working on this project I’m proud and happy to see it now revealed to the world.’ she tweeted.



She shared in a new post on her Instagram page, “NEW RANGE ROVER It has been a pleasure being part of the team to bring this beautiful car to life over the last 3 years and I’m happy to see it finally unveiled to the world.”



In reaction, Burna Boy took to his Instastory to celebrate his sister and asked for a discount to acquire the new vehicle brand.



Nissi is a musician, creative director, and engineer who’s also the founder of Creele Animation Studios.









She has a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Warwick. She’s also a certified Chartered Engineer, focusing on Sustainable Product Design and Innovation.



According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working with the Jaguar Land Rover, for three years and three months.



Describing her role, reads: My role is as a project Manager and commodity owner. This involves problem-solving, overseeing the delivery of the product through its full production cycle from design phase to supplier sourcing and manufacturing stages until it reaches customer shipment readiness.”



“Some of the technical skills within my role include; innovative design, DFMEA, eAPQP, Engineering releases changes, financial negotiations, GD&T, 3D CAD Catia, Geometrical assessment, design for manufacturing, etc.”

This isn’t her first time working for an automobile company. She was the Project Engineer in 2016.