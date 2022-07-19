Burna Boy hints at the possibility of a joint album with J Hus

Burna Boy AKA the African Giant has hinted at the possibility of a collaboration album with British - Gambian rapper J Hus. Burna Boy revealed this during his recent interview with Shopping For Sneakers.

While answering questions about his latest album 'Love, Damini' which was released on Friday, July 8th, 2022, Burna Boy was asked how track 3 'Cloaks & Daggers' featuring J Hus came about.



The Grammy winner revealed that the single was recorded barely two weeks before the album's release. He further shared that he has a good relationship with J Hus with whom he has now collaborated four times.



When asked if there might be a collaboration album between himself and J Hus someday, Burna Boy answered in the affirmative. When asked if he and J Hus have talked about it, Burna Boy shared that while they don't talk often, they maintain a very good relationship and they always make magic happen whenever they link up.

You can watch Burna Boy shopping for sneakers interview below:



