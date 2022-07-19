0
Menu
Entertainment

Burna Boy hints at the possibility of a joint album with J Hus

Video Archive
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Burna Boy AKA the African Giant has hinted at the possibility of a collaboration album with British - Gambian rapper J Hus. Burna Boy revealed this during his recent interview with Shopping For Sneakers.

While answering questions about his latest album 'Love, Damini' which was released on Friday, July 8th, 2022, Burna Boy was asked how track 3 'Cloaks & Daggers' featuring J Hus came about.

The Grammy winner revealed that the single was recorded barely two weeks before the album's release. He further shared that he has a good relationship with J Hus with whom he has now collaborated four times.

When asked if there might be a collaboration album between himself and J Hus someday, Burna Boy answered in the affirmative. When asked if he and J Hus have talked about it, Burna Boy shared that while they don't talk often, they maintain a very good relationship and they always make magic happen whenever they link up.

You can watch Burna Boy shopping for sneakers interview below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why John Boadu lost – Ken Agyapong explains
The only chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'
Sam George 'mocks' Ephson's polls
Chairman Wontumi replies Ken Agyapong
Angry Suame artisans pelt Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu with sachet water
I won’t accept any offer from Nana B - Titus-Glover
Maurice Ampaw attacks Kennedy Agyapong
Adwoa Safo opens up on her absenteeism
Nobody was parting with monies on congress grounds - Mac Manu
Ntim speaks like a preacher than a politician - Sekou Nkrumah