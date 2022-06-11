0
Burna Boy inspires me - Larusso

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: gossips24.com

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Ridwan Abdul Rafiu, better known as Larusso, has revealed in a recent interview that he draws a lot of inspiration from Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy.

Speaking with Sammy Forson on Daybreak Hitz, the young rapper noted that Burnaboy started this dancehall thing but switched immediately when he saw he wasn’t getting the needed attention and now he is well known everywhere.

Larusso also recounted how Sarkodie's bouncers underestimated him when he requested for a verse during an encounter.

According to the young rapper, he was mocked but due to his hard work and talent, the award-winning singer is set to make his dream come true with a collaboration.

