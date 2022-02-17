Burna Boy joins Black Sherif for private viewing of 2nd sermon music video

Black Sherif on a video call with Burna Boy

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known in the showbiz circles as Burna Boy, joined Mohammed Ismail Sherif known, popularly known as Black Sherif, via video at the private viewing for his ‘Second Sermon’ remix music video.



In a post that was shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, Burna Boy beamed with smiles while interacting with Black Sherif on a video call at the private viewing.



“Baba, we just finished watching the video,” Black Sherif reported to Burna Boy who then asked “What dey happen?” in pidgin.

In 2021, Burna Boy expressed interest to feature on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ after the 'African Giant' shared and played the track over and over again on social media.



Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began as a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix version which has already clocked over 1.8 million views on YouTube.



Meanwhile, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021, has almost ten million views on YouTube.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.

Music lovers described the move as a big win for Blacko who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artiste from Nigeria.



The highlight of the show was when Burna Boy welcomed on stage the only Ghanaian billed to perform at his end-of-year concert.



