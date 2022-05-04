0
Menu
Entertainment

Burna Boy makes over ₦3 billion from Madison Square Garden concert

Burna Boy6t.png Nigerian singer, Burna boy

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as 'Burna Boy' has reportedly made over N3 billion in ticket sales alone, after his sold-out concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

The tickets were sold for as low as $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125.

The 2-hour concert titled 'One Night Space' was streamed live on YouTube which had over 81, 000 fans watching from various countries such as Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

BusinessDay reported that, using average sales of N145,365.50 ($350) multiplied by the total available capacity for a music concert in the arena of 20,789, with the current exchange rate of N415.33 the sum totals $7,276,150 which cost over N3,022,003,379.50.

Burna Boy was captured on stage in a black jacket and black pants during the opening of his show. He also wore different matching outfits to perform songs from his 'African Giant' and 'Twice as Tall albums'.

The singer joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey among others to have sold out the Madison Square Garden.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government
Alan Kyerematen is not a stronger candidate for NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe
Supreme Court to finally decide on E-Levy injunction
Game over for Wontumi as all his candidates for constituency polls lose?
Nyaho-Tamakloe recounts discussion with Akufo-Addo that got him furious
How an 'assassin' was sent to kill Barker-Vormawor at Ashaiman police cell