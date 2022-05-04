Burna Boy makes over ₦3 billion from Madison Square Garden concert

Nigerian singer, Burna boy

Damini Ogulu, popularly known as 'Burna Boy' has reportedly made over N3 billion in ticket sales alone, after his sold-out concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York, USA.

The tickets were sold for as low as $80 with an average of $350 and as high as $2,125.



The 2-hour concert titled 'One Night Space' was streamed live on YouTube which had over 81, 000 fans watching from various countries such as Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.



BusinessDay reported that, using average sales of N145,365.50 ($350) multiplied by the total available capacity for a music concert in the arena of 20,789, with the current exchange rate of N415.33 the sum totals $7,276,150 which cost over N3,022,003,379.50.

Burna Boy was captured on stage in a black jacket and black pants during the opening of his show. He also wore different matching outfits to perform songs from his 'African Giant' and 'Twice as Tall albums'.



The singer joins the likes of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Adele, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, and Mariah Carey among others to have sold out the Madison Square Garden.