Burna Boy opens up on being childless at age 31

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy

African Giant Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known by his stage as Burna Boy, has explained why it is currently difficult to bear children.

The “African Giant” has placed his own goals last on his list, despite the fact that he is steadily making history and putting Africa on the map of the world.



Burna stated in an interview where he opened up about his life that although his music has brought him fan love, celebrity, and plenty of money to spend, overall he is unsatisfied.



Speaking to Billboard on his album, Love, Damini, which sums up his life, he revealed that he has no child at age 31.



According to him, the experience is both good and bad.

“When you turn 31 and ain’t got no kids, everything is going good and bad at the same time. You reflect and then you get as lit as possible.”



In a previous interview, he revealed he does not have children yet because he wants to be stable first. “I just want to be as good a parent to my children as my parents were and still are to my sisters and me. Until I’m confident that I can be stable and settle with the mother of my kids, I can’t have kids.”



Burna Boy, who has been heartbroken after his split from lover Stefflon Don, said he is single. With no children to inherit his wealth, for now, his mother, sister, and immediate family can enjoy his fortune.