Burna Boy performs with Black Sherif at Lagos concert

Burna Boy and Black Sherif perform remix

Black Sherif performs at Burna Boy's concert



Black Sherif calls for peace among Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes



Nigerian Grammy award-winning artiste, Burna Boy on December 27, performed with Ghana's budding rapper, Black Sherif at his Lagos concert.



The two performed the remix of 'Second Sermon' to a charged crowd.



The move goes to fulfill Burna's promise to invite Black Sherif on his tour following the release of their song.

In an Instagram story on December 8, the African Giant wrote: "Black Sherif is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon remix featuring me(Burna Boy) out now!! You better learn the whole song before coming to any my shows. Yes that includes the Twi a Ghanaian language) parts."



The official audio for the remix released on December 8 on YouTube has so far amassed close to 1.5 million views on YouTube.



Blacko at the end of his performance in Nigeria called for the unity of all African artistes.



“Ghana, Nigeria, we are one forever. One love,” he charged.



"Epic night! Lagos chanted with me. I love you guys so much. Love you

@burnaboy!#BurnaLiveInLagos," he wrote in a tweet.



Watch the video below:







