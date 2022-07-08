0
Menu
Entertainment

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy 2qwh.png Singer Burna Boy

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar and Grammy award winner Burna Boy has released his new album titled 'Love, Damini.'

The album was released on Friday July 8th 2022.

The album is a fusion of Afrobeats, dancehall, and R&B.

'Love, Damini' has 19 tracks which features Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Popcaan, J Hus, Khalid, Kehlani, Blxst, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Victony.

Love, Damini is Burna Boy’s 6th studio album, a follow-up to the Grammy-winning ‘Twice As Tall‘ LP released just about two years ago, which earned his highest placement on the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 54 on the list.

Since the rollout of his previous album in 2020, Burna Boy has released singles like “Question” featuring Don Jazzy, “Want It All” featuring Polo G and “B. d.Or” featuring Wizkid, and his latest single 'Last Last' which has been a huge success.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP