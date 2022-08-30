Burna Boy reportedly charges $500,000 among other incentives for an international show

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

The dream is finally here as some African artistes have finally reached the Hollywood standard of being presented with juicy incentives when called on to perform.

In recent news, it has been reported that Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy, charges a whopping amount of $500,000 per international show while requesting to be provided with a 13-seater private jet, 8 cars, a Sprinter bus, and a van to pick him up at the airport and escort him around.



According to a tweet put out by Africa Facts Zone, the details read, “Burna Boy charges $500,000 per international show, with the provision of a 13-seater private jet, 8 cars, a Sprinter bus and van to pick him up, 10 high-quality hotel rooms, and a smoking executive suite. His room must have a Hennessey, Jack Daniels, Champagne.”



Many social media users reacted to the post, citing that he didn’t pick the name African Giant for no reason.



“He's not an African giant for anything. He charges higher than most of the top American artiste,” a Twitter user said.



Another cited, “Man meant it when he said, "Don't wanna waste my days, I want to spend them on enjoyment.”

“All these things! No wonder he performs with all his heart in every show he's being booked for," a third added.



Meanwhile, the year 2022 started with so many opportunities presented to the African Giant as he was spotted in different countries and continents performing his hit songs.



Many of his shows were mostly packed to the brim with not less than 10,000 people in attendance.



Burna Boy, in many of his performances, has thrilled audiences with energetic dance moves, which his fans can’t always seem to get enough of.













ADA/BOG