Burna Boy reveals the epic story behind his name

Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar and Afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has finally disclosed how he got his stage name, Burna Boy.

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in the United States of America, Burna Boy revealed that, as a child, he was a fan of comic books and comic characters, he used to draw superheroes from comic movies.



However, he always fantasized about owning a superhero character of his own.



According to him, after finally drawing a superhero character, he could not think of any other name for the character but Burna Boy.



“This is weird but I used to draw comic books, I know I don’t look like it but I used to draw comic books and copy like different [characters] like Spiderman, Superman, and I would just draw it,” he went on adding, “And then at a point, I wanted my own,” he narrated.



Burna boy continued to say, “I wanted to be my own superhero where I could draw me as a superhero, with a cape and all that, so I was trying to come up with a name and all I could think of was Burna Boy.”

Talking about his journey as a musician, Burna Boy indicated that he began singing and composing songs when he was just two years old.



According to him, the first song he wrote was called ‘jump’.



“It’s like I could always make music and I could always find my way around music; I remember it was called Jump and I said jump a bunch of times,” he explained.



EAN/BOG