Burna Boy’s mother whines waist at son's show

Burna Boy’s mother displays dance prowess

Burna Boy’s mother displays dance prowess

Burna Boy performs in Senegal



Mama Burna Boy named International Power Players by Billboard



Mother and manager of Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, has been spotted in a video whining her waist.



This post was shared on Instagram by Nigerian blog Tooxclusive. Burna Boy’s mother, in a flare dress, danced the indigenous way to traditional Nigerian beat which was accompanied by drumming.



Burna’s mother danced graciously despite her age. She moved rhythmically up and down while whining her waist.

The Nigerian artiste was recently reported to have performed with his team at a concert in Senegal and present with him was his mother who couldn't hold her excitement while watching her son on stage a few meters away from her.



Shirtless Burna Boy had on him, a pink short to match with his pink sneakers as he watched his mother do her own thing.



Bose Ogulu for years has managed her son and pushed him to do his best. Her effort was recognised internationally by Billboard.



In 2021, she was named International Power Players by Billboard for the efforts she puts into her son’s music.



“Billboard’s International Power Players list recognizes industry leaders nominated by their companies and peers and selected by Billboard’s editors, with primary responsibility outside the United States,” Billboard said.

Honourees include label executives, music publishers, independent entrepreneurs, artist managers and concert promoters.



“Mama Burna, was recognized for her work amid the 2020 pandemic, when she co-executive-produced, released and promoted the ‘Twice as Tall’ album for her Grammy award-winning son, Burna Boy,” Billboard said.



