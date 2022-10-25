2
Menu
Entertainment

Burna Boy sells Black Sherif’s ‘The Villain I Never Was’ album to netizens

Burna Boy 54.png Nigerian musician, Burna Boy

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy has convinced netizens to buy Black Sherif’s album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

Sharing a picture of Blacko’s maiden album cover on his official Snapchat account, the self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ urged his followers to give the album a listen.

“Get that @blacksherif album now,” he wrote, and underneath the picture, he added “proud of lil bro(sic).”

The ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ artiste has trended at number one on Youtube for close to two weeks with his song ‘45’ from his maiden album.

Blacko, after he released his ‘First and Second Sermon' songs, has sent sensational waves all over the world.

Ghanaians and international acts have applauded the artiste for the concurrence and energy he brings to his vocals.

With time, he is proving to be a force to reckon with as he stays true to how he delivers his music.

On October 12, 2022, he held an album listening where he disclosed that he had been the villain in people’s stories and his.

According to the 'Oh Paradise' artiste, circumstances made him seem like a villain, but when he sits down to look deeper into himself, he is not who people perceive him to be.

“I have been my own villain and the villain in people's stories but when I sit and be at peace with myself, I realise that I am not the villain," he said.



ADA/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Related Articles: