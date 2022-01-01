Burna Boy slams Shatta Wale's ‘agenda of separation among African countries’

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has been in the news recently for sharing his thoughts about the rise of the Nigerian music industry and the supposed neglect of the Ghana music industry.

According to Shatta Wale, Nigerians do not patronize and promote Ghanaian music as much as Ghanaians patronize artistes from Nigeria. He later advised Ghanaian DJs against playing Nigerian songs in Ghana, but rather focus fully on Ghanaian music.



Responding to Shatta Wale, popular Nigerian music act, Burna Boy strongly advised Shatta against trying to bring division in the music business across the continent, adding that if he has a personal problem with him, he should meet him so they settle it instead.

Burna Boy said: “Pushing this agenda of separation between our beautiful African nations is a grave disservice to the generations coming after us, and it goes against everything I stand for as a man and as an unapologetic pan-Africanist. Therefore, if Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me.



"I’m still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after. The same way I’ve always been. Nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa.”