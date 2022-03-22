1
Burna Boy thrills fans with ‘Second Sermon’ remix in Geneva

Black Sherif In Geneva Burna Boy performs Black Sherifs 'Second Sermon' remix in Geneva

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ remix with Burna Boy transcends Africa

Burna Boy performs infront of over 5000 audiences

‘Second Sermon’ remix hits 1.9 million views on YouTube

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known in the showbiz circles as Burna Boy, has taken Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, beyond the borders of Africa with their ‘Second Semon’ remix song.

The Grammy Award winner has in a viral video been spotted performing Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ remix in Geneva, Switzerland, with over 5000 people present.

Burna Boy in his performance charged his audience with the ‘Second Sermon’ remix chorus which the crowd shockingly responded to.

The Nigerian artiste’s backing vocalists and dancers couldn’t hold their horses as they jumped on the catchy tune that continues to leave many with goosebumps.

In 2021, Burna Boy expressed interest to feature on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ after the 'African Giant' shared and played the track over and over again on social media.

Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began as a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.

On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix version which has already clocked over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the official video of the original song, released on July 16, 2021, has almost ten million views on YouTube.

