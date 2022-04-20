0
Menu
Entertainment

Burna Boy to perform at the Billboard Music Awards

Burna Boy 1024x1024 Nigerian singer, Burna boy

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is less than a month away, and on Tuesday, April 19, NBC revealed the first round of performers fans should expect at the event scheduled for May 15, 2022.

Burna Boy is one out of the many slated to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month.

This will be the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artiste’s debut performance at the most coveted ceremony.

Also performing on the night are; Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto, Rauw Alejandro, as well as Puerto Rican singer Alejandro, who is a finalist in four categories this year, including top Latin artist.

Competing for a top female rap artist, alongside Cardi B, Meg and Latto will also be making their debut performances at the show — returning to perform at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 23 years.

The rock band’s latest album Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 just last week.

More major reveals about the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — including who’s hosting and who’s set to receive this year’s Change Maker Award — are expected in the coming weeks.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate (formerly MRC Data).

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on NBC.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off