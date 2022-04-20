Burna Boy to perform at the Billboard Music Awards

Nigerian singer, Burna boy

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards is less than a month away, and on Tuesday, April 19, NBC revealed the first round of performers fans should expect at the event scheduled for May 15, 2022.

Burna Boy is one out of the many slated to take the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas next month.



This will be the Grammy Award-winning Nigerian artiste’s debut performance at the most coveted ceremony.



Also performing on the night are; Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Latto, Rauw Alejandro, as well as Puerto Rican singer Alejandro, who is a finalist in four categories this year, including top Latin artist.



Competing for a top female rap artist, alongside Cardi B, Meg and Latto will also be making their debut performances at the show — returning to perform at the Billboard Music Awards for the first time in 23 years.

The rock band’s latest album Unlimited Love debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 just last week.



More major reveals about the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — including who’s hosting and who’s set to receive this year’s Change Maker Award — are expected in the coming weeks.



Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate (formerly MRC Data).



The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on NBC.