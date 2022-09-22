Burst of emotions as celebrities get candid about life beyond the glam on ‘Just Being Us’ with MzGee

MzGee

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

After staying off mainstream media for nearly a year, award-winning journalist and media personality MzGee is back on your TV screens.

The TV show host returned with another riveting program designed to keep viewers entertained and inspired.



The show called 'Just Being Us' will see MzGee sit down with some of Ghana's favourite celebrities and personalities who open up about their life behind the cameras.



They tell their stories, struggles, highs and events that made an impact on their lives as they hope to inspire others on their journey.



Explaining the concept, MzGee noted "the glam we see, the characters we love, they've got stories, stories untapped, events untold, the sequence and details of the experiences unheard - the pain, agony and frustration.

“But they survive and they are here to chronicle their journey on Just Being Us."



The guests gracing this season of 'Just Being Us' include gospel singer MOG, Rapper Eno Barony, celebrity couple Keche Andrew and his wife, Joanna Gyan, CJ Biggerman, DopeNation and Beverly Afaglo.



Others include legendary Black Stars player John Painstil, award-winning actor and fashionista Harold Amenya and the CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, Dennis Boafo and many more.



‘Just Being Us' shows on Akwaaba TV on DSTV every Saturday at 7 pm.